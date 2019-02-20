‘Surgery isn’t an option for me’: Why Zoe is urging people to wear a hat for Brain Tumour Research

THE lethality of brain tumours is well-documented.

The biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, more than 5,000 people are killed by a brain tumour every year, according to Brain Tumour Research.

Simon Tier, middle, and the crew from Airbus celebrating Wear A Hat Day. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

If inoperable, these tumours may not have a direct cure – but that won’t stop people from helping the Brain Tumour Research charity from finding one.

Zoe Beckett, 42 from Havant, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which is the same size as a tangerine.

The inoperable tumour damaged Zoe’s pituitary gland – meaning she will have to take hormone replacement medication for the rest of her life.

Zoe said: ‘Sadly, the location of my tumour means that surgery isn’t an option.

‘I had radiotherapy which stabilised the tumour and now I require routine MRI scans.

‘I was shocked to learn that, on average, less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers, and because of this I want to help raise awareness.’

Zoe is one of many across the Solent region who will be taking part in Wear A Hat Day on Friday, March 29 - a fundraising event for Brain Tumour Research.

People will wear their hats all day long and donate to the charity, in an event that has raised more than £1m since the charity was launched 10 years ago.

Zoe added: ‘I first took part in Wear A Hat Day in 2016 and, three years later, I can’t wait to do it all again.

‘This year, I’m inviting members of my local community to join me at Leigh Park Community Centre. I’ll be holding a cake sale on the day and I hope to see everyone arrive in their favourite hats.’

Also signed up are Fareham-based Zurich Insurance, Portsmouth Business Exchange, Portsmouth City Council, and A-to-Z Health in Southsea.

Dedicated fundraiser Simon Tier works at Airbus in Portsmouth, where they will be wearing their best and brightest headgear for the charity.

He said: ‘I’ve enjoyed participating in Wear A Hat Day for the past five years and it’s a fun way to raise funds and awareness for this vital cause.’