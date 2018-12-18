Suspension lifted for ambulance firm under close scrutiny 

A PRIVATE ambulance firm put in special measures has been put back to use with ‘increased oversight’.

South Central Ambulance Service suspended its use of SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service – South after a Care Quality Commission inspection.

As reported yesterday, the firm’s suspension was lifted. In a statement, Scas said: ‘We required SSG to undertake some urgent remedial action to ensure their service met our requirements. This has been completed and we now consider it appropriate and safe for SSG to re-commence services with increased oversight.’