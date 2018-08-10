Tennis sessions for patients at QA Hospital

Have your say

PATIENTS were given the chance to get out of their hospital beds and play tennis.

Charity Headway and the Tennis Foundation were invited to F1 ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to run the sporting activities earlier this week.

The equipment, donated by the Tennis Foundation, had been designed for patients to use indoors, which aids their rehabilitation and recovery.

Patients on the ward are recovering from serious life-changing illnesses and injuries so it gives them the chance to get moving, relieve stress and boredom.

The monthly games are run with the help of Headway.

Matt Evans, physiotherapy technician, said: ‘Thank you to Tennis Foundation for donating this equipment, it means patients can enhance their therapy and also spark some friendly competition making a pleasant distraction from the routine of the ward.’

The donated equipment means patients can now enjoy tennis in their normal one-to-one therapy as well as the monthly group sessions.

Cailey Chapman, from Headway, said: ‘These tennis sessions began two years ago and have been a huge success with the patients’ rehabilitation.

‘We are now looking to expand these across all F wards.’