Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the surgeries in the Portsmouth area (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. Portchester Practice Portchester Health Centre, 56 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9TU. 88.00 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. John Pounds Surgery 3 Aylward Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 3DU. 84.20 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Guildhall Walk Healthcare Centre 27 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2RY. 83.90 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Westlands Medical Centre 20B Westlands Grove, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9AD. 80.60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

