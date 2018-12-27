This is how you can get your hand on a £25 vape kit to help quit smoking

Have your say

SMOKERS looking to break their cigarette habit are being urged not to suffer alone and join a support scheme.

Quit4Life is a free NHS service helping people in Hampshire who want to can their smoking addiction.

Backed by Hampshire County Counci and provided by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust. the project offers one-to-one appointments at range of venues, including community centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies.

It has also launched a vape shop adviser service, where people can get expert advice and access to the vaping starter kit worth £25 from trained advisers in certain vape shops.

For details call 0845 602 4663 or see quit4life.nhs.uk