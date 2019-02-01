This is where you should go if you fall and hurt yourself on the ice in Portsmouth

CITY residents, hurt after slipping on the ice and snow, are being urged not to head to hospital but instead use a walk-in treatment centre.

Medical chiefs have appealed to all those injured after slipping, tripping or falling on the ice to head to St Mary’s Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC).

The facility, in Milton Road, Milton, can deal with a variety of patients suffering from a range of injuries.

The plea comes after last year’s Beast from the East caused a spike in people suffering fall-related injuries.

On just one day during Storm Emma’s stay in Portsmouth more than one-third of patients had upper-limb injuries, caused by slips, trips and falls, while another 20 per cent had wrist injuries.

Penny Daniels, hospital director at St Mary’s said: ‘The team are very happy to help people with non-emergency injuries deal with the slips and trips caused by the bad weather. And if the injury requires surgery or enhanced treatment, we can transfer the patient directly to hospital.

‘Our GP-led UTC, open 365 days a year, has x-ray facilities and many fractures treated here are followed-up at our own fracture clinic if surgical intervention is required. This is particularly helpful for children, as it means they may not have to visit a large hospital, but can be seen in our small, friendly service, which has a special children’s waiting area.’

For those who are unsure if their injuries are suitable to be treated at the UTC, call the NHS on 111. The helpline can book an appointment directly if the injuries are deemed serious enough.