A MEDICAL centre says that more than £2,000 has been wasted due to missed appointments last month.

Gosport Medical Centre posted on social media that 64 booked GP and nurse appointments were missed last month.

According to the centre this equates to 10.5 hours wasted, at a cost of £2,048 to the NHS.

The news comes after 3,000 appointments were missed across Fareham and Gosport in January alone.

Doctors have urged patients to cancel any unneeded appointments.