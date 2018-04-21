Three weeks to go until final Blue Day event

THERE are fewer than three weeks to go before the Tom Prince Cancer Trust holds its final Blue Day.

The charity set up in memory of Portsmouth teenager Tom Prince is organising its last annual blue-themed event for Friday, May 4.

Blue Day fundraisers on a previous sponsored walk from Fratton Park to Gunwharf Quays, with Jade Armstrong taking a group selfie

As previously reported in The News, when the trust was set up by Tom’s parents Adele and Clinton they set out to raise £1m — a target they reached in 2016.

Earlier this year, they donated the money towards research into osteosarcoma which was the rare form of bone cancer Tom died from.

Now, to celebrate the landmark of handing over the cash the Tom Prince Cancer Trust wants to make this year’s Blue Day the best yet.

Already schools and businesses have registered including Tom’s school Priory School, in Southsea.

Tom was a much-loved student who, to this day, is missed by those who knew him at Priory school. Stewart Vaughan

Stewart Vaughan, headteacher, said: ‘The Tom Prince Cancer Trust is a cause that we have been proud to support for many years.

‘We are looking forward to Blue Day when staff and students can again do all that we can to raise funds for this tremendous charity.

‘Tom was a much-loved student who, to this day, is missed by those who knew him at Priory school.

‘It has been our privilege to offer our support.

Tom Prince with Bubba, the bulldog bought for him by former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp

‘Their work has been a worthy testament to a wonderful young man.’

Mr Vaughan said his staff and students are trying to raise their biggest total yet to celebrate the final event.

‘We are aiming to raise more money that we have ever done before,’ he said.

‘Staff and students will be dressing in blue for the day, and there will be lots of ways students can help to raise funds by buying cakes, sweets, and ice pops and taking part in games and challenges during break times’

Staff at Tesco Express in Isambard Brunel Road in Portsmouth took part in a Blue Day charity event

Tom sadly died from osteosarcoma in 2004 on the eve of his 16th birthday.

His family started the trust and vowed to raise £1m by holding different fundraisers.

Blue Day was launched in 2008 when Pompey reached the semi-final of the FA Cup. Tom had been a big Pompey fan and the day before the match, the city turned blue with hundreds of people dressing in the colour to show their support.

Since then, it has been an annual event and is supporting by schools, businesses and organisations.

Speaking previously, Adele, from Fratton, said: ‘It would be great if this last one by us was as big as the first.

‘We want to celebrate with Portsmouth and show our thanks to everyone who has taken part and Blue Day is a wonderful way to do this.’

Visit tomprince.co.uk