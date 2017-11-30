Time to reflect and remember at Lake of Lights service in Portsmouth

PEOPLE are invited to take time to reflect and light a candle in memory of a loved one.

The Rowans Hospice is holding its annual Lake of Lights event this month in Southsea.

The Lake of Lights Service

During the two-hour event families are invited to go to Canoe Lake to remember people they have lost, whether they were cared for or not by the Purbrook hospice.

Dr Paul Beadon, lead clinical psychologist and head of Rowans Hospice Bereavement Service, said: ‘When a person has been bereaved, they may find that, as Christmas approaches, they feel the loss of their loved one even more keenly.

‘For many people, it can help to find special ways to remember the person who has died.

‘Finding poignant ways to acknowledge that we continue to love them during the Christmas period reminds us that death may end a life, but it doesn’t end a relationship.

‘There is no one way or right way to do this, whatever feels right to you is what matters.’

Lake of Lights is being held at Canoe Lake on Friday, December 15. Lights from LED candles will be floated on rafts between 5pm and 7pm, each light representing the life of a loved one.

A short service will take place at 5.45pm, which will include Christmas carols and a minute’s silence giving the opportunity for quiet reflection.

Dr Beadon added: ‘One way The Rowans recognises the need to remember people is through our Lake of Lights Service, which allows time for reflection.

‘We invite people from across the area to join us in Southsea and to make a dedication to their loved one if they would like to.’

A personalised card will be sent to the person making the dedication, remembering the life of the loved one, along with a token which can be exchanged for a candle at the event if required.

In previous years, hundreds of people have attended the service with the LED candles creating a poignant moment for people to remember.

Dedications can be made in advance of the event, whether attending or not, by completing the online form at rowanshospice.co.uk/lake.

For more information, call The Rowans Hospice on (023) 9225 0001.