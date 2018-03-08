Titchfield garden centre holds tea party to help fight cancer

Have your say

STAFF and shoppers at a village garden centre united for a fundraising tea party yesterday.

Hambrooks of Titchfield was transformed to play host to the ‘Big Tea Cosy’.

Between 10am and 2pm, people were invited to pop in for a cup of tea and a cake in a bid to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Haven (BCH).

With a centre in Titchfield – as well as sites in London, Worcester, the West Midlands, Hereford, Yorkshire and Cheltenham – the initiative supports women through breast cancer treatment.

Employees at Hambrooks have turned one of the centre’s show gardens pink – dedicating it to BCH for the rest of 2018.

As part of yesterday’s party, visiting shoppers who made a donation to BCH each received a copy of the Hambrooks Plant Book.

Additionally, male staff assisting with the event donned bras in a humorous display of solidarity.

As part of its support of BCH, Hambrooks is accepting donations at its tills.