Tributes to woman, 79, who dies year after horror crash abroad

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been made to a caring woman who died after spending months in hospital following a car crash that killed her husband and son.

Rosalie Weatherill started to recover from her injuries while being treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Portsmouth, but in the past few weeks, she started to deteriorate.

Rose was a lovely, caring and friendly person. Steve Underwood

The 79-year-old, from Gosport, died on May 10 at Jubilee House, in Cosham.

As previously reported in The News Mrs Weatherill was hospitalised in Thailand following the fatal crash last April.

Her husband Arthur and son Dave, who lived in Havant before moving to Thailand in 2011, sadly died from their injuries.

Paying tribute, close family friend Steve Underwood said: ‘Rose was a lovely, caring and friendly person.

‘She gave her all. She was fantastic with our kids and was a very kind-hearted lady.

‘Arthur, her husband, was a smashing person too, he was a gentleman.

‘You couldn’t want better friends.’

Steve, who knew Dave for 21 years, launched a fundraising campaign to pay for Mrs Weatherill’s medical bills in Thailand and bring her back to the UK where treatment could continue.

Thanks to the generosity of friends, the public, the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust the campaign raised more than £20,000 to bring her home last November.

She had been in hospital since, receiving care.

Steve added: ‘Rose started to get care at QA Hospital towards the end of last year and she was making progress.

‘A few months ago she was moved to the rehabilitation centre at St Mary’s Hospital.

‘But about four to six weeks after being in there, she went downhill.

‘She was moved to Jubilee House but never got any better. The last three weeks she was really poorly and they started palliative care.

‘It was really sad to watch considering everything she’d been through.’

Steve extended his thanks again to the people who donated money towards Mrs Weatherill’s treatment abroad.

‘We are really grateful to everyone who helped us,’ he said.

‘We want to say a huge thank you, especially to the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust who helped get her to Portsmouth.’

Mrs Weatherill’s funeral is on Wednesday, May 23 at Portchester Crematorium, at 10.30am.