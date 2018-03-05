Two-thirds of Portsmouth walk-in centre patients were injured in the snow

Have your say

NEARLY two-thirds of people who visited a walk-in centre when snow hit the area had weather-related injuries.

The figures from St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, showed 59 per cent of all attendees turned up last Friday because of slips, trips and falls.

On the same date, 37 per cent of people at the centre had upper limb injuries and of those, 20 per cent had wrist injuries.

Five people with wrist injuries were transferred to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, for treatment.

Penny Daniels, hospital director, said: ‘The team were very happy to help people deal with the slips and trips caused by the bad weather.

‘Our minor injuries unit is open 365 days a year and the team can treat most non-emergency cases from slips, trips and minor breaks to bites and minor burns with shorter than average waiting times.’

Last Thursday and Friday, Portsmouth and surrounding areas were hit with inches of snow when Storm Emma and a storm nicknamed Beast from the East hit the area.