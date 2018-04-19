Ukulele bands to hold charity concert for Rocky Appeal

Have your say

UKULELE bands from across the area are coming together for a charity concert.

The annual Pompulele event is being held for the fourth time next weekend and is raising cash for the Rocky Appeal, based at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

As well as a number of performances from the different ukulele groups, there will also be a performance by professional player Andy Eastwood.

The concert is on Saturday, April 28 between midday and 10pm at the Students Union bar, at the University of Portsmouth, off Cambridge Road.

Andy Eastwood will be playing at 5pm. Tickets are £3 and available on the door.

Money raised will go towards the Rocky Appeal which is supporting the hi-tech surgical Da Vinci robot, at QA Hospital.