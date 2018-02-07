Under-16s no longer allowed to attend ultrasound scans at QA Hospital

Have your say

CHILDREN will no longer be able to attend ultrasound scans at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT), which runs the Cosham hospital, announced the changes on their Facebook page yesterday which also include only one additional adult attending the scan.

The post said: ‘Please note that as of April 1, 2018 only one adult can attend an ultrasound scan at QA Hospital.

‘Children under 16 years old will not be permitted.’

PHT said the reasons for the changes is because ‘an ultrasound scan is an important medical examination’.

It added: ‘It should be treated in the same way as any other hospital investigation.

‘Please ensure appropriate childcare is arranged on the day as no exceptions will be made on the day.’

The same policy is in place in other hospitals across the Wessex region.