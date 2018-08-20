Vaping may increase risk of cancer, researchers have found

Electronic cigarettes could cause users to have an increased risk of cancer, according to new research.

Vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes but a study has found that they may be more dangerous than first thought.

Research from the University of Minnesota in America has found that using e-cigarettes can actually damage the DNA in your mouth and then increase the risk of developing cancer.

Dr Silvia Balbo, who led the study, told Mirror Online: 'It's clear that more carcinogens arise from the combustion of tobacco in regular cigarettes than from the vapour of e-cigarettes.

‘However, we don't really know the impact of inhaling the combination of compounds produced by this device.

‘Just because the threats are different doesn't mean that e-cigarettes are completely safe.’

The researchers analysed saliva samples from five vapers, looking for chemicals which are known to damage DNA.

The participants provided saliva from before a session using e-cigarettes as well as samples from after.

Dr Balbo and her team found that the levels of three DNA-damaging compounds - acrolein, formaldehyde and methylglyoxal – increased in the subjects saliva.

According to the researchers damage to the DNA of the mouth caused by vaping can lead to cancer.

Dr Balbo now plans to carry out a study on a wider range of e-cigarette users, as well as comparing to normal cigarette users.