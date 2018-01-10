Volunteers raise £4,700 for Rowans Hospice

Have your say

MORE than £4,500 was raised from a street collection for The Rowans Hospice.

Teresa Lorraine and Sara Jeffery collected donations for the Purbrook-based hospice at its annual Lake of Lights event.

Hundreds of people gathered at Canoe Lake, in Southsea, on December 15 to remember loved ones, light a candle to float on the lake and take part in a short service.

During the event, the collectors raised £4,772.50 for The Rowans Hospice.

The hospice offers palliative care for people with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information visit rowanshospice.co.uk