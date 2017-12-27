Warning issued over New Year’s Eve 999 pressure

AMBULANCES will be seeing a high level of demand over the new year period, South East Coast Ambulance Service has warned.

Between 10pm on December 31, 2016 and 4am on January 1, 2017, ambulance crews dealt with 600 emergency calls.

Executive director of operations Joe Garcia said: ‘Christmas was as expected, very busy and we’re very proud of the efforts of all our staff in both our 999 and 111 centres and out on the road.

‘We’d ask the public for their continued support now and for New Year’s Eve when, once again, we expect to come under heavy pressure.

‘We’re urging people to consider the alternatives to dialling 999, including calling NHS 111.’