Warning to stop spread of norovirus

DOCTORS are urging people to protect themselves against vomiting bug norovirus.

Every winter, healthcare services face disruption when many people unintentionally bring the virus into hospitals and nursing homes when visiting loved ones.

Now, Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and south east Hampshire clinical commissioning groups are urging the public to take simple steps to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, the urgent care lead for the three CCGs, said: ‘Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug. If it is introduced into care homes and hospitals it can cause huge upheaval.’

People with norovirus should stay at home until 48 hours after symptoms stop and people should regularly wash their hands to stop it spreading.