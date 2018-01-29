WATCH: Gosport cancer charity opens new building

To have a sneak peek inside Harbour Cancer Support’s new building, go to portsmouth.co.uk

Harbour Cancer Support has moved from its old site at Gosport Bus Station to a new site in Stoke Road, after raising £50,000.

Harbour Cancer Support charity administrator Ellie Corp and director Melanie Whitfield-Tinkler outside the charity's new centre in Stoke Road, Gosport

Charity workers were joined by volunteers from across the town for the move, which took place on Friday.

The new building has an area for coffee mornings, soundproof rooms for consultations and a therapy table, which was donated by the Rotary Club of Gosport.

Director of Harbour Cancer Support Melanie Whitfield-Tinkler says that the new site is more homely and inviting, as well as providing better facilities for people battling cancer.

She said: ‘With so much talk of the bus station being redeveloped we felt we couldn’t stay there.

‘It is important for us and for our clients that we have a permanent place to call our home.

‘We looked at five sites overall, but this one just felt right from the moment we walked in. We can offer a more professional service from here and the environment will make such a big difference.

‘The building is much more homely and we now have facilities we could never have had before, like proper disabled access.

‘I think we will certainly have a lot more people coming through the doors, which means we can do even more in the community.’

Harbour Cancer Support’s old site was rent-free through a deal with Gosport Borough Council – but with the new building, this is not the case.

The £50,000 that was raised will help to pay the first year of rent for the charity.

Melanie said: ‘The goal is now to stay one year ahead with our funding. We are here to stay now and this is a big statement for the charity.

‘There have been some tough periods over the past 17 years but I think this is a major step forward for us. Everyone is really excited and has talked about how nice the building is.

‘It does mean we have to raise some extra funds, but with a couple of grants I think we’ll be fine.

‘We’re just excited to be better equipped for the work ahead and hope people come and have a look around.’