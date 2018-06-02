WATCH: Love Island star Calum Best says his trip to Southsea Fitness Festival has been ‘epic’

Have your say

FROM police to fitness fanatics, hoards of star-struck fans have been queuing up to meet Love Island star Calum Best.

The TV personality, who featured on the hit ITV2 reality programme in 2005 and 2006, is one of the star guests at this year’s Southsea Fitness Festival.

Fans snap a selfie with TV personality Calum Best at the Southsea Fitness Festival PHOTO: Portsmouth police

He is showcasing his fitness brand BestMe Life – as well as posing for selfies with adoring fans.

Speaking to The News, Calum – son of legendary footballer George Best – said he was initially worried about the weather.

But he said: ‘It’s absolutely glorious,’ adding: ‘It’s a great day for the family.

‘It’s pretty epic. This is the ultimate kind of day, sharing good vibes with good people. So I’m enjoying myself.

‘The last time I was down here was for the football and that was a long time ago so it’s nice to be back on a nice sunny day.’

The festival, now in its fourth year running, features more than 100 different workouts and stalls for people to sink their teeth into.

There’s everything from running, pilates, yoga and football, to food markets, work shops and vegan stalls.

The event, based on Castle Field, off Clarence Esplanade, has once again been pulled together by husband and wife duo Luke and Tina Newton.

Luke, 34, owns Sweat Gym in Southsea. He said he was thrilled at this year’s crowd, adding: ‘The festival is free to attend it’s the only one of its kind.

‘We basically set out to inspire and celebrate active and healthy lifestyles. We bring together teams charities organisations small and big.

‘Today we have TRX and Power Plate global fitness brands with us, Calum Best promoting his BestMe Life, Pompey in the Community, RNLI, our own company – Sweat, and we basically just have fitness all day.

‘We’re trying to show people there’s an exercise for everyone.’

The event is running until about 5pm today. Calum added he would be there until about 4pm to meet fans.