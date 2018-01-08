WATCH: Portsmouth teenager stunned when Professor Green knocks on her front door

WHEN Ellie-May Sheridan opened her front door, she was shocked to see her idol, singer Professor Green standing there.

The 13-year-old was so surprised she was lost for words but soon overcame her shock to give the music artist a high-five and a hug.

Ellie-May Sheridan, centre, with Professor Green, surrounded by her family and friend at a surprise party

Ellie, from Drayton in Portsmouth, has an unnamed syndrome, which affects her legs, spine, hips and organs.

She has had to undergo several major operations to help with her condition.

And before her next one tomorrow, which will see her remain in hospital for a week, Ellie’s mum Katherine Reed wanted to throw her a surprise party and part of the surprise was having Professor Green attend.

Ellie said: ‘I was totally shocked, confused and overwhelmed that Professor Green turned up just for me.

Ellie-May Sheridan with Professor Green in his car

‘I still can’t believe he was sitting in our kitchen.

‘I loved driving with him to the party which was another big surprise.’

The two had previously met when Ellie was invited to a charity Christmas party hosted by former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne.

Mum Katherine said: ‘We have stayed in touch with Professor Green after Ellie met him for the first time when she was nine. I wanted to throw her a party before her operation and was asking people to send birthday messages.

Ellie-May Sheridan and Professor Green

‘I asked Professor Green if he could record a message and send it to me but he suggested coming down to see Ellie instead.

‘He wanted to surprise her. I couldn’t believe it when he said it, I was blown away. But he has always been lovely to Ellie and is a great person.’

Professor Green showed up at the family’s door on Friday and took Ellie to her surprise party at The Study, in Portsmouth, in his car.

He then stayed at the party to meet her friends and family and take pictures.

Ellie-May Sheridan, 13, is surprised by Professor Green

Ellie’s operation tomorrow will see bolts taken from her spine and two permanent rods and bolts inserted.

Katherine said the party was a lovely event before the big surgery and thanked everyone who turned up and people who sent in messages including Pompey manager Kenny Jackett and the players.

She added: ‘Ellie-May is still walking around with a big smile on her face and this has given her a big cheery boost.’