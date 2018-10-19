Waterlooville teacher with cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with support as pupils fundraise for charity

STUDENTS have raised hundreds of pounds for a breast cancer charity in honour of one of the staff who was recently diagnosed.

Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville donned pink for the day and sold pink cakes and breast cancer badges to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

Teacher Becky Smith was diagnosed in March with breast cancer and was ‘overwhelmed’ the support she has received from the school.

The 36-year-old from Fratton said: ‘Of course it is not a nice diagnosis to get but the school has been so supportive and they make sure my lessons are covered when I need and being there for me.

‘We haven’t kept it a secret from the pupils and they have been amazing and they come up to me and ask me how I am and all the fundraising they have done has been really lovely to see.

‘There are quite a few breast cancer charities and they all deserve funding because of the support they give people especially the phone lines which people can call when they need to talk to someone.

‘I have personally never used them but I think the fact they are brings a lot of comfort to people who have been diagnosed.’

Becky had surgery earlier this year and has undergone chemotherapy and is currently in radiotherapy treatment.

She added: ‘I would say to anyone who is going through what I am going through to stay positive and keep on doing normal things in life.

‘If you sit at home and do nothing and just think about it then it will consume you but if you carry on enjoying life then you will feel better and be better.’

The school raised £663.38 for Breast Cancer Now.