What is Carillion responsible for at QA Hospital?

CARILLION is in charge of a number of services at Queen Alexandra Hospital from security to pest control.

The private construction firm, which today announced it had gone into liquidation putting thousands of jobs at risk around the country, has a private finance initiative (PFI) agreement with Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. The trust runs QA Hospital, in Cosham, but Carillion is responsible for a range of services.

These are:

- Car parking services

- Catering

- Security

- Domestics

- Telecoms

- Pest Control

- Grounds maintenance

- Maintenance

- Portering

- Postal

- Receipt and distribution

- Laundry and linen