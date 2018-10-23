Why NHS services are missing key mental health targets

NHS bosses have admitted that mental health targets across the Portsmouth region have not been met – but that improvements are being made.

Figures published by the BBC, analysing NHS Digital data, show that Clinical Commissioning Groups across Hampshire are failing to meet national targets for treating mental health patients.

The news comes after NHS Fareham and Gosport was listed as one of 28 areas which did not successfully treat half of patients receiving psychological therapies in the first six months of this year.

But the West Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) also claims that its work to improve access to psychological services is paying dividends.

A spokesman said: ‘The service is expected to treat 95 per cent of people within 18 weeks of referral and 75 per cent within six weeks, so that those people who need the service can receive it as soon as possible.

‘This is being achieved across all the Hampshire CCG areas.

‘There is a target for recovery rates – at least 50 per cent of people who complete treatment should recover; the BBC article focused on recovery rates and overall all Hampshire CCGs are exceeding the recovery target.’

Against the 50 per cent target, Fareham and Gosport reached 55 per cent, South East Hampshire reached 54 per cent, with North Hampshire hitting 53 per cent and West Hampshire reaching 55 per cent.

The spokesman added: ‘Some have dipped below the 50 per cent target for occasional months.

‘These national statistics are also affected when some people do not consent to their data being included in NHS England figures, which means nationally reported figures are slightly below local ones.

‘We are aware that we must do more to ensure people who need the service know about it and use it particularly in the South East Hampshire CCG and Fareham and Gosport CCG areas.

‘We have a plan in place and are beginning to see an increase in uptake.’