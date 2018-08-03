Why teenagers should get their eyes tested this summer

TEENAGERS are being urged to focus on their health and get their eyes tested during the long summer break.

A Gosport optician is advising young people to get their eyes tested before they return to education in September.

Many young people have not had their eyes tested since infant school, and the increased demand to spend more time viewing computer screens and devices for schoolwork and leisure can affect their vision.

Hannah Gordon, manager at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care, says that there’s no excuse not to – as eye tests are free for anyone up to the age of 16, or 19 if still in full-time education.

Hannah said: ‘Teenagers don’t want to be treated like children and we don’t blame them, but sometimes they need help seeing the bigger picture.

‘It’s better to focus less on body image and social media pressures or acquiring the latest tech gadgets and more on well-being and health even at this early stage in life.

‘As part of our ‘Get yourself seen’ campaign we want to encourage young people to have regular eye tests.

‘They are free of charge, as the NHS covers the cost, and will detect changes in vision they may not be aware of and also act as a guide to general health.’