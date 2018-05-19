Wickham Horse Fair 2018: One day to go

Have your say

AN EQUINE spectacle with royal origins will return for its 749th year tomorrow.

Hundreds are set to take to the village streets for the 2018 Wickham Horse Fair on Monday.

Dubbed the oldest and biggest fair in the country, the yearly fixture attracts scores of spectators and participants from the traveller community – who unite to parade and sell horses.

The event will see the centre of Wickham closed off as the animals are showcased in a specially-created run.

As previously reported, a number of roads will be shut as the event takes place all day.

Residents are given permits access some of these areas and nearby pubs tend to close for two days as the fair goes ahead.

Originating from a royal decree penned in 1269, the fair – which has never missed a year – takes place every May 20,

except when the date falls on a Sunday, and instead rolls over to May 21.

It is regarded to be one of just two major horse-trading events in the country.