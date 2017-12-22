Winchester prison healthcare provider admits report criticisms

A HEALTH trust has admitted healthcare at a prison was ‘not as it should be’.

Winchester jail was criticised in a report by its Independent Monitoring Board, which accused it of ‘corporate failure’. Healthcare was among the areas singled out to ‘ensure sufficient staff or consistent leadership, exacerbated by prison staff shortages, led to barely adequate service delivery, characterised by frequent delays or cancellations of routine primary care and mental health appointments’. A remedial plan is now in place.

Now Graeme Caul from Central and North West London Trust, has said: ‘We accept the findings of the report and agree the healthcare at HMP Winchester was not as it should be.’