THE winners of last week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery have been drawn.

The top cash prize of £500 was won by Mr R Wilson in Cowes while the second cash winner of £150 wanted to remain anonymous.

Mrs D Taylor, in Sandown, won £100 while four people won £25.

Ten people won £10 in the draw.

For more details or to join visit hiowaa.org/get-involved/join-the-lottery.