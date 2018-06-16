Woman organises tombola to say thanks to QA Hospital

A WOMAN has given back to the service that has offered her lots of support by organising a tombola.

Christine Cotton, from Southsea, held a fundraiser at Queen Alexandra Hospital with the cash made donated to its emergency department.

The 38-year-old has been admitted to A&E in the past for mental health problems and wanted to thank the staff by raising money.

Generous businesses donated 95 prizes for the event held yesterday with Christine also chipping in herself.

She said: ‘It went really well. This is the first time I have organised something like this by myself so I am pleased with how it went.

‘I wanted to do something for QA Hospital which has been really supportive of me over the past two years.

‘Jodie from the fundraising team suggested the tombola and all the prizes went so it worked well.

‘It was my chance to say thank you.’