Women to take on London Marathon to raise cash for QA Hospital’s oncology unit

A WOMAN is taking on the London Marathon for her parents who have both been affected by cancer.

Salena Adams is doing the 26-mile race to raise money for the oncology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Portsmouth.

It comes after her dad Henry Cole was an avid fundraiser for the unit following his cancer diagnosis.

While receiving treatment, he used to raise money to buy equipment such as comfortable chairs while patients had their chemotherapy.

Salena said: ‘My beautiful dad passed away in May 2015 after a two year battle with bowel and liver cancer.

‘The team at Queen Alexandra’s oncology unit were amazing.

‘They absolutely loved my dad and looked forward to his visits; he always made the nurses laugh with his cheeky jokes and puns.

‘The nurses and team always rallied around after him, even though they were rushed off their feet, they always took the time to spend a few minutes of their busy day to talk to him.’

Salena was also inspired to take on the marathon by her mum who had a full hysterectomy in February 2016, followed by aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Salena added: ‘She continues to fight, living each day as if it were her last.

‘I am running the marathon for two charities that are very close to my heart.’

Money raised will be donated to the oncology department and the Wessex Cancer Trust.