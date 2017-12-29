Women urged to have flu jab

Have your say

DOCTORS and midwives are encouraging pregnant women across Hampshire to protect their unborn children with a flu jab.

Pregnancy naturally weakens the body’s immune system and as a result, increases the risk of a mother and unborn baby becoming seriously ill from flu.

Dr Liz Mearns, medical director in NHS England’s Southampton office, said: ‘It is important that all pregnant women protect themselves and their unborn baby by having the vaccination.

‘Flu is a serious risk to both the mother and unborn baby, and pregnant women have an increased risk of developing complications from flu.’