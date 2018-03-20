Workshop in Fareham for people affected by cancer

PEOPLE affected by lymphatic cancer are being invited to a workshop about living with the condition.

Lymphoma Association is hosting the Live Your Life — Living With and Beyond Lymphoma event this week at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club, in Fareham.

It will cover topics on dealing with the physical and emotional side affects of the cancer as well as where to get information and support.

Rebecca Tompkins, programme co-ordinator, said: ‘We designed the programme because we know people come to us for information and support not only at the point of diagnosis but also when they’ve finished treatment.’

The event is on Thursday between 10am and 4pm. To register email liveyourlife@lymphomas.org.uk.