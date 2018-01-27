Workshop in Fareham on managing arthritis pain

Have your say

PEOPLE with arthritis or connective tissue disease can attend a workshop giving tips on how to manage pain.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, is holding the event next month.

Attendees will be taught by medical teams how to manage pain and meet others with similar problems.

Colin Beevor, matron for rheumatology, said: ‘We are pleased to be running our next event in Fareham. During the workshop we explore ways to effectively manage chronic pain, looking for alternative pain relief therapies.’

There are limited places for the workshop on February 17 at Fareham library between 9.15am and midday. To register call (023) 9228 6935 or email rheumatology.conference@porthosp.nhs.uk.