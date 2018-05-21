Write a will and support Rowans Hospice

PEOPLE who make a will can support The Rowans Hospice at the same time.

The Purbrook centre’s Make a Will Fortnight returns next month with a number of solicitors across the area agreeing to waive their fees for writing simple wills in return for donations to the hospice.

Last year, around 50 people took part in raising nearly £10,000.

Julian Thomas, head of legacy and trust giving at the Rowans which supports people with life-limiting conditions, said: ‘One-third of people over 55 do not have a will. As a consequence, when they die, their property and assets such as savings may not be passed on to their loved ones as they might hope and expect.

‘We would always recommend people to take professional advice when drawing up their will, which is why we are delighted that 14 solicitors and will-writers are making their services available to help their community – and the hospice.’

Make a Will Fortnight runs from June 4 to June 15. To take part contact participating firms Biscoes, Bramsdon & Childs, Cavell Associates, Jasper Vincent, Stokes Solicitors and Verisona Law.