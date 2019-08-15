Heartwarming images show how this horse trapped in drainpipe in Waterlooville was rescued by firefighters

A MINIATURE horse that found herself stuck in a drainpipe earlier today is safe and well, according to her rescuers.

Chiquita, an eight-year-old horse, was reported to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning as being trapped in a drainpipe in Purbrook Heath Road, Waterlooville.

Chiquita was rescued by fire crews earlier today. Picture: Steve Buchanan-Lee

This sparked a gruelling operation lasting more than two hours while fire crews, urban search and rescue staff and vets worked to free the horse.

Cosham Fire Station’s crew manager, Stephen Alchin, was one of those who took part in the rescue.

He said: ‘Chiquita was about 1.5m down the drain, so had to be sedated by the vets before we lifted her out.

‘She was completely stuck so it took a good couple of hours to get her out.’

Crews took their time planning how best to get Chiquita out. Picture: Steve Buchanan-Lee

Crews from Cosham, Beaulieu, Winchester and more all attended the incident after getting the call at 9.45am.

After being eventually freed from the drainpipe, vets gave Chiquita a once-over, and were relieved to find that she was completely unharmed.

‘She had no injuries whatsoever – it was incredible,’ said crew manager Alchin.

‘It was an amazing outcome; if a horse ends up breaking a leg it can be a bit of a tragic ending. Instead, this was a great example of teamwork from everyone at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.’

Chiquita was all smiles after eventually being freed. Picture: Steve Buchanan-Lee

