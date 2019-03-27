Heating firm in Gosport is calling for your help to win national award 

A HEATING firm in Gosport is up for a national award – and is calling for the public to show their support.

GHS Mechanical Electrical has been selected as regional winners by the Heating Installer Awards based on its unique installation of a three-way heating system into a Grade II listed building.

This means they have secured a place in the national finals to compete for the crown of The Best Heating Installer in the UK. The results will be announced in May on stage at Installer 2019 event.

The award will go to the installer with the biggest combined score from the judges and public vote.

Marc Smith, founder of GHS said: ‘We are delighted to be selected by our industry peers. It’s now up to us to gain votes to be in with a chance of winning. We are very proud of the work we do.’

To cast a vote go to heatinginstallerawards.co.uk/regional-winners/