A PLEA has gone out to help protect parched hedgehogs from the scorching effects of the heatwave.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society has warned the prickly creatures are at risk of dying of dehydration as water sources dry up.

Now the charity is calling on the public to take action to save the beloved garden animals.

People are being urged to place shallow bowls of water in their gardens and, if possible, some hedgehog food or meaty cat or dog food.

Fay Vass, the charity’s chief executive, said: ‘With the very hot dry weather hedgehogs and other wildlife are struggling to find natural sources of water, and the ground is so dry and hard that their natural food is hard to come by too.’

‘We all know how horrible it is to be thirsty, but this goes beyond that, there is so little natural water around at the moment, the hedgehogs are having to rely on us being kind enough to leave a drink for them - it must be like an oasis in a desert.’