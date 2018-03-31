Heavy rain set to batter Portsmouth

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH looks set to be battered by heavy rainfall as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning.

According to the Met Office, the city and the surrounding areas are likely to experience the adverse conditions from 5pm on Easter Sunday until 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

In a weather alert, the service said the wet weather will hit areas of the south east of England – including Portsmouth and the rest of Hampshire – with a risk of travel disruption and flooding.

•READ MORE: What do Met Office weather warnings mean?

A spokesperson said: ‘There is a chance of travel delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and flooding will likely lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, mainly across parts of southwest England.’

While forecasts for tomorrow indicate brief spells of peeking sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon, they predict a 95 per cent chance of unrelenting heavy rain on Monday.

Temperatures tomorrow are set to peak at 8C – but could feel as low as 1C at times – with a high of 10C expected on Monday.