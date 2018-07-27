Heavy rain set to bring heatwave to an end in Portsmouth

Heavy rain has been forecast to hit Portsmouth over the weekend, bringing an end to the heatwave.
While the scorching temperatures are set to continue in the city today – in what has been dubbed ‘Furnace Friday' – there will be a shift in the weather in the coming days.
The Met Office is forecasting that heavy rain will fall across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas on Sunday.
Currently there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain in the city between 10am and 4pm on July 29.
Temperatures are also set to cool over the weekend according to the Met Office’s forecast.
Here is the weekend forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding area:
Portsmouth
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Gosport
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Fareham
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Waterlooville
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Havant
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Hayling Island
Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C
Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C
Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C
However despite the cooling temperatures over the weekend and the heavy rain on Sunday, the Met Office is forecasting that it will become less windy on Monday and Tuesday with a mixture of sunshine and showers, and becoming gradually warmer again.