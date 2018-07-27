Heavy rain set to bring heatwave to an end in Portsmouth

Heavy rain has been forecast to hit Portsmouth over the weekend, bringing an end to the heatwave.

While the scorching temperatures are set to continue in the city today – in what has been dubbed ‘Furnace Friday' – there will be a shift in the weather in the coming days.

The Met Office is forecasting that heavy rain will fall across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas on Sunday.

Currently there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain in the city between 10am and 4pm on July 29.

Temperatures are also set to cool over the weekend according to the Met Office’s forecast.

Here is the weekend forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding area:

Portsmouth

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Gosport

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Fareham

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Waterlooville

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Havant

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Hayling Island

Friday – sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 20C

Sunday – heavy rain - highs of 19C

Monday – cloudy – highs of 21C

However despite the cooling temperatures over the weekend and the heavy rain on Sunday, the Met Office is forecasting that it will become less windy on Monday and Tuesday with a mixture of sunshine and showers, and becoming gradually warmer again.