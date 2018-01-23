Help charity break paper chain world record attempt

A CHARITY is calling for people to support their world record attempt.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is looking to make the longest chain of paper hearts by encouraging people in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to write personalised messages on hearts appearing in the their charity’s shop windows.

For the last 10 years, the charity has displayed the hearts in their windows for Valentine’s Day and this year are attempting to break the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts, which currently stands at 8,525.

To get involved, people can visit the BHF shops in Cosham, North End, on Arundel Street in Portsmouth, in Southsea, on Gosport high street, West Street in Fareham, The Precinct in Waterlooville or West Street in Havant.

There, they can make a donation and put a message on a paper heart. Then, they will be sent to London to be included in the World Record attempt.

For more information on the world record, visit bhf.org.uk/lovenotes.