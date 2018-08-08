Help restore Havant park as part of £3.6m project

VOLUNTEERS are needed as a multi-million pound makeover starts on a park.

Hampshire County Council is calling for people to give up their time to help restore Staunton Country Park, in Havant, as part of its £3.8m project.

The council needs volunteers to clear vegetation, help in the visitor centre and research the park’s history.

Councillor Sean Woodward, executive member for recreation and heritage, said: ‘Volunteers at Staunton Country Park already do fantastic work, often unseen, helping us to make every visit to the park an enjoyable experience.

‘Having announced a major programme to bring Staunton’s unique and historic past back to life as well as modernising facilities for visitors, we are now looking for more volunteers.’

The project will see new catering facilities, improved car parking, new trails and activities and conservation of the Chinese bridge and follies.

For details email stauntonhlf@hants.gov.uk.