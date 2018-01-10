Help to find volunteer roles in the community

ADVICE and support is available to help find volunteering opportunities for the new year.

Community First is a charity which helps people in Havant to find volunteering roles for other organisations in the area.

Volunteer service co-ordinator Julie Eden said: ‘We have a number of local organisations who are keen to have some new volunteers in 2018. If you enjoy the company of older people or like gardening then Malmesbury Lawn Care Home is looking for gardening help and for befrienders who can talk to residents, help with activities or accompany them on trips.

‘Another organisation offering volunteering opportunities is the West Street Home which supports people with learning disabilities.

‘Their residents are at West Street for a short time before moving on and you could make a real difference by helping them enjoy all kinds of activities such as music and arts and crafts.’

Email julie.eden@cfirst.org.uk for more