Help to speed up rural internet roll-out

A NEW framework has been developed by CLA and NFU to help internet providers speed up the roll-out of rural broadband.

Available to all broadband infrastructure providers, the new wayleave agreement is designed to make it easier for landowners and broadband providers to reach agreements.

CLA South East represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses across Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Regional Director Robin Edwards said: ‘People living and working in rural areas have fought long and hard for better broadband provision, and the wayleave agreement that we announce today will help speed up fixed line broadband delivery without eroding property rights.

‘It creates a national framework that provides certainty for individual landowners and smooths the way for faster roll-out. We are pleased to announce this positive step forwards.’