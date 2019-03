From those who are born in the city or just chose to come and live here for a time. Here are 17 you might not know who have called Portsmouth home over the years.

1. Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent judge and former Wild at Heart star Amanda Holden was born in Portsmouth and grew up in nearby Bishop's Waltham. Kirsty Edmonds Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Amanda Lamb A Place in the Sun presenter Amanda Lamb was born in Portsmouth in July 1972 and worked as an estate agent and part-time barmaid in Havant before becoming a model. Vicki Couchman / UNP 01274 412 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger While Arnie admittedly wasn't born in Portsmouth he did actually live and train in the city for a short time during the 1960s during his bodybuilder days - so hopefully 'He'll be Back'. AP PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

4. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle The creator of Sherlock Holmes opened a medical practice in Southsea in 1882 and while waiting for patients he returned to writing. He also played in goal for Portsmouth Association Football Club under the pseudonym AC Smith. Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more