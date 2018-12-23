Here are some of the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant

Here are some of the applications that have been lodged recently across the area,

GOSPORT

Elson: Extension of existing hardstanding to create additional parking; construction of 1.8m high perimeter fence; replacement of existing gates and formation of new and extended vehicle crossovers at Smurfit Kappa Wingate Road; Smurfit Kappa Staff Trustees Ltd

Lee West: Construction of two storey side and rear extension, external alterations to existing dwelling, erection of outbuilding and 1.5m high boundary wall and gates at 6 Richmond Road; Mr & Mrs Maynard

Town: Reduce lateral crown spread by 1-1.5m and crown cleaning to 2 ash trees in a conversation area at 2 Walpole Road; Gosport Borough Council

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of part two storey/part single-storey rear extension to include raised ridge height and gable build up of roof; addition of pitched roof to existing front dormer and associated external alterations at 23 Uplands Road; Mr & Mrs Bowley

St Jude: Construction of single storey rear/side extension (following demolition of existing) to include installation of raised patio; and installation of windows and Juliet balconies to rear elevation of first and second floors at 30 St Edwards Road; Mr Trevor Blofeld

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Front porch first floor bay window with Juliette balcony and all windows and doors changed to grey at 11 Lower Quay Close; Mr Frank Chianese

Fareham West: Construction of detached 2-Bed dwelling following demolition of existing side extension at 3 Purbeck Walk; Mr & Mrs Forsett

HAVANT

Purbrook: Proposal Single storey rear extension, hip to gable enlargement and insertion of rear dormer window at 2 Capley Ley; Mr & Mrs Robinson

Hayling East: Construction of a one-bed detached bungalow with associated parking and access at 35 Blackthorn Drive; Mr Edney