Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant

Here are the latest planning applications from across the Portsmouth area for this week.
Portsmouth
Eastney & Craneswater: Construction of enclosed roof terrace at 17 Craneswater Avenue; Mr Nick Dorrington.
Cosham: Construction of side extension at first floor with part single/part two storey rear extension at 47 Park Lane: Mr & Mrs Hodges.
Paulsgrove: Construction of single-storey rear extension to underside of existing balcony at 21 Carbis Close; Mrs J Sampson
Baffins: Installation of fencing to extend existing fencing to Falcon House at St James Hospital, Locksway Road; Mr Greenhalgh.
Nelson: Construction of two storey office building at George B yng Way following demolition of current building ; Condor Ferries Limited
Fareham
Locks Heath: Construction of two storey side extension at 15 Lambourne Drive; Mr Paul Fuge.
Portchester East: Loft conversion with side and front dormer and rear gable build up to create a pitched roof at 8 The Leaway; Mr Les Nurden.
Fareham West: Conversion of semi-detached dwelling to form two two-bed flats and construction of one two-bed dwelling at 93 Longmynd Drive; P J Developments.
Southwick & Wickham: Proposed detached dwelling with associated garage block and landscaping on land adjacent to The House, Southwick Road, North Boarhunt: Mr Wayne Johnson.
Havant
Stakes: Construction of a two-storey side extension with internal alterations at 23 Spruce Avenue; Mr Wenman.
Hayling West: Change of use from Hayling Day Service (class D1) to a residential property (C3) at 32 St Marys Road; Hampshire County Council.
Purbrook: Construction of a two-storey rear e xtension at 1B Park Road; Mr & Mrs Doran