Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

Here are some of the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.

GOSPORT

Town: Change of use from shop (class A1) to beauty salon at 10 South Street; Mrs Jing McCarthy.

Lee West: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension at 26 Salisbury Terrace; Miss Dawn Berridge.

Privett: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 8 Woodward Closel Ms Maureen Milton.

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single storey rear extension and garage following demolition of existing garage at 17 Portsdown; Mr & Mrs Stubbs.

Eastney & Craneswater: Construction of single storey rear extension and dormer to side/rear roofslope to include installation of juliette balcony at 20 Exeter Road; Mr & Mrs Baxter-Hassall.

Charles Dickens: Change of use of ground floor lobby to Class A2 (financial and professional services) at Enterprise House, Isambard Brunel Road; Dominion Managment Ltd.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Construction of one two-bed end of terrace dwelling with cycle and bin storage at land adjacent to 71 Hooks Farm Way; Clausentum Homes Ltd.

Hart Plain: Retention of single storey rear extension at 231 Milton Road; Mr Duncan.

Stakes: Single storey rear extension with roof lantern at 39 Hurstville Drive; Mr C Raddon.

FAREHAM

Fareham South: Single-storey rear extension - loft conversion with rear dormer and new front porch at 6 Westfield Avenue; Mr & Mrs Tamblyn.

Hill Head: Construction of single storey rear extension and two storey side extension at 11 Fair Isle Close; Mr S Long.

Portchester East: Provision of wood flooring to ground floor at 71 Castle Street; Mr Paul Dennis.