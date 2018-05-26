Here are the latest planning applications in your area

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.

PORTSMOUTH

Cosham: Installation of external step lift and associated works to front elevation at 4 Wymering Lane; Mrs Celia Hayward.

St Jude: Variation of conditions 3A and 3B to extend opening hours to 11.30pm Sunday to Saturday with operations stopping at 11pm for 30 minutes of dispersal time at 36-38 Palmerston Road; Loungers Limited.

GOSPORT

Anglesey: Conversion of two two-bedroom flats and eight garages into two two-bedroom coach houses and four garages at 1 & 2 Ellachie Mews; Mr Gary Juryeff.

Lee West: Change of use from residential care home to house at 9 Victoria Square; Mr Tim Hesketh.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey rear, side and front extensions at 12 Hillmead Gardens; Mr & Mrs Tierney.

Hart Plain: Construction of outbuilding at 3 Old Barn Gardens; Mr Green.

FAREHAM

Portchester East: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear and front extensions at 32 Castle View Road; Mr Keith Ashton.

Sarisbury: Garage conversion and a new parking space at 6 Hanoverian Way; Mr Peter Clayton.

Warsash: Single-storey front extension at 36a Warsash Road; Ms Helen Cooke.