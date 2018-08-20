Here is the weather forecast for the Portsmouth area this week

The weather has been a bit of mixed bag in recent weeks across the Portsmouth area – going from sunshine, to showers and clouds.
And according to the current forecast this is set to continue over the coming days.
The Met Office is predicting that it will stay cloudy throughout the week in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas with temperatures staying around the low 20s.
Here is the current forecast for the next seven days:
Portsmouth
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Wednesday - sunny intervals – highs of 21C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C
Gosport
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday - sunny intervals – highs of 21C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C
Havant
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – cloudy– highs of 22C
Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C
Fareham
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – cloudy– highs of 22C
Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C
Waterlooville
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C
Hayling Island
Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C
Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C
Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 21C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C
Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C