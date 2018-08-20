Here is the weather forecast for the Portsmouth area this week

Have your say

The weather has been a bit of mixed bag in recent weeks across the Portsmouth area – going from sunshine, to showers and clouds.

And according to the current forecast this is set to continue over the coming days.

The Met Office is predicting that it will stay cloudy throughout the week in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas with temperatures staying around the low 20s.

Here is the current forecast for the next seven days:

Portsmouth

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Wednesday - sunny intervals – highs of 21C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C

Gosport

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday - sunny intervals – highs of 21C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C

Havant

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – cloudy– highs of 22C

Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C

Fareham

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – cloudy– highs of 22C

Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C

Waterlooville

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 22C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 21C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C

Hayling Island

Monday – cloudy – highs of 23C

Tuesday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C

Wednesday - cloudy – highs of 21C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 18C

Sunday – cloudy - highs of 18C