Here is what the weather has in store for the Portsmouth area this week 

The weather has taken a turn towards being more mixed in the last week following the month long heatwave that grip Portsmouth earlier this summer.

With heavy rain, clouds and cooler temperatures replacing the wall to wall sunshine of June and July.

It will be cloudy for much of the week.

But will the mixed conditions continue or will the heatwave strike back this week?

Here is what the Met Office is forecasting for the coming days:

Portsmouth

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C

Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C

Gosport

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C

Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Havant

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C

Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C

Fareham

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – overcast – highs of 19C

Thursday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Waterlooville

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Hayling Island

Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C

Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C

Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C