Here is what the weather has in store for the Portsmouth area this week 

The weather has taken a turn towards being more mixed in the last week following the month long heatwave that grip Portsmouth earlier this summer.
With heavy rain, clouds and cooler temperatures replacing the wall to wall sunshine of June and July.
But will the mixed conditions continue or will the heatwave strike back this week?
Here is what the Met Office is forecasting for the coming days:
Portsmouth
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C
Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C
Read More: Shock collapse of trial after mix-up over two sex dolls
Gosport
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C
Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Havant
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C
Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 21C
Read More: Southsea mini-golf site gone after 70 years on the seafront
Fareham
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – overcast – highs of 19C
Thursday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Waterlooville
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Thursday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Hayling Island
Monday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Tuesday – cloudy – highs of 22C
Wednesday – overcast – highs of 20C
Thursday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 19C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 20C